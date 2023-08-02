Akasa Air announces mega anniversary sales: 15% discount on flight tickets across 16 domestic destinations1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 02:06 PM IST
Akasa Air celebrates one-year anniversary with a special sale: up to 15% discount on flight tickets for 16 domestic destinations.
Akasa Air has announced a special sale to celebrate its one-year anniversary of commercial operations. Travellers can enjoy up to a 15% discount on flight tickets for 16 domestic destinations served by the airline. To avail of this offer, bookings can be made through Akasa Air's app and website. The anniversary sale and the app-exclusive offer will be valid until August 7.
