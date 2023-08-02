comScore
Akasa Air announces mega anniversary sales: 15% discount on flight tickets across 16 domestic destinations

 1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 02:06 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Akasa Air celebrates one-year anniversary with a special sale: up to 15% discount on flight tickets for 16 domestic destinations.

An Akasa Air passenger aircraft taxis on the tarmac at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, India, May 2, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo (REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo)Premium
An Akasa Air passenger aircraft taxis on the tarmac at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, India, May 2, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo (REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo)

Akasa Air has announced a special sale to celebrate its one-year anniversary of commercial operations. Travellers can enjoy up to a 15% discount on flight tickets for 16 domestic destinations served by the airline. To avail of this offer, bookings can be made through Akasa Air's app and website. The anniversary sale and the app-exclusive offer will be valid until August 7.

Both saver and flexi fares are eligible for the discount, and customers can use the codes AKASA1 on the website and APPLOVE on the app to avail the benefits. Additionally, passengers who exclusively book through the Akasa Air app can enjoy a zero-convenience fee, saving up to 350 on each booking. This limited-time offer reflects India’s youngest airline's “consistent commitment towards making air travel accessible and affordable for all", said Akasa Air in a statement.

Akasa Air Boeing 737 MAX aircraft offers ample legroom and convenient USB ports on most planes, allowing passengers to charge their electronic devices during the flight. Furthermore, the airline presents Café Akasa menu with over 60 meal options, including healthy, festive, gourmet and fusion choices, the official statement added.

Akasa Air, since its inauguration in August 2022, claims to have served more than four million revenue passengers and operated over 900 weekly flights. The airline's network comprises 35 distinct routes, connecting 16 cities across India. 

These cities include Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata.

Akasa Air earlier claimed to be the first airline in Asia to include the B737-8-200 aircraft in its fleet. The occasion was marked by the arrival of the 20th aircraft, registered as VT-YAV, at Bengaluru International Airport on August 1. Akasa has managed to reach a fleet size of 20 aircraft within just a year of commencing its operations.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
