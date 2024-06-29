Akasa Air launches its Pay Day sale, offering customers up to 20% discount on flight fares. Customers can avail the offer till July 1st. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The discount can be availed on ‘Saver’ and ‘Flexi’ ticket prices by using the promo code ‘PAYDAY’ by booking through the official website of the airlines, mobile app or by a travel agent.

“Travellers can enjoy up to 20% discount on ‘Saver’ and ‘Flexi’ fares across all 22 destinations on the airline’s domestic network using the promo code ‘PAYDAY’ upon booking through Akasa Air’s website - www.akasaair.com, mobile app or through a travel agent from June 28-July 1, 2024," the airline said in a statement.

The offer is valid for flights from July 5,2024 till September 30,2024. There is a blackout period from August 15th to August 19th and September 4th to September 7th. The offer will not be valid during this period.

The sale is only for the “adult" and “child" category of passengers. The offer is not applicable to special fare categories including armed forces, medical professionals, students and senior citizens.The Offer is not applicable on any other charges, including meal charges, excess baggage charges, airport/other charges, and Government taxes. The offer is non transferable and cannot be clubbed with other offers. It is not valid for group bookings too.

Akasa Air will introduce direct flights from Mumbai to Abu Dhabi from July 11,2024 as the airline plans to expand its international operations. Abu Dhabi will be the fourth international destination for the airline, which commenced its operations in August 2022.

Akasa Air is a part of SNV Aviation Pvt Ltd which commenced its operations in 2022. It is a low cost airline and it is headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It was founded by Vinay Dube and Aditya Ghosh with an investment by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who holds 46% stake.

