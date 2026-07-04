Akasa Air expands fleet to 40 aircraft with delivery of ninth Boeing 737 MAX in 2026

Akasa Air has reached another milestone in its rapid expansion by inducting the 40th aircraft into its fleet, reinforcing its position as one of India's fastest-growing airlines. The latest addition, a Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 registered as VT-YBQ, landed at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on July 3, 2026.

Advertisement

In a statement, the airline said the induction of its 40th aircraft marks a major achievement in its growth journey since launching commercial operations in August 2022 and reflects the speed and consistency of its fleet expansion.

The delivery is the airline's ninth aircraft induction in calendar year 2026, highlighting one of the fastest fleet growth trajectories witnessed in global civil aviation.

The aircraft was ferried to India via a multi-stop route that began in Seattle, United States, continued through Reykjavik, Iceland, and Cairo, Egypt, before completing its final journey to Bengaluru.

Less than four years after entering the Indian aviation market, Akasa Air has established itself as a significant player in the domestic airline industry while laying the groundwork for sustained long-term growth. The latest fleet addition comes as the carrier continues to widen its route network, enhance operational efficiency and strengthen its overall capabilities.

Advertisement

Built to Akasa Air's specifications, the Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 is fitted with Safran Z200 seats, offering an upgraded onboard experience. The seating features a four-inch recline, ergonomically designed backrests and improved cushioning for greater passenger comfort. Each seat is also equipped with both USB-C and USB-A charging ports to cater to the connectivity needs of modern travellers.

Akasa Air has placed a firm order for 226 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and is scheduled to receive another 186 aircraft over the next six years, providing a strong foundation for its future expansion plans.

With India's aviation market continuing to grow steadily, the airline said it remains focused on supporting the country's expanding air travel sector while pursuing its ambition of becoming one of the world's top 30 airlines by the end of the decade.

Advertisement

Akasa Air targets IPO in 2–4 years Akasa Air is aiming to launch its initial public offering (IPO) within the next two to four years, subject to the achievement of key financial and operational milestones, Chief Financial Officer Ankur Goel said on June 23, asserting that the airline's market debut is "not a question of if but a question of when."

Speaking about the carrier's future plans, Goel said the proposed timeline for the IPO will depend on meeting critical benchmarks, including becoming EBITDA positive, generating healthy cash flows and achieving sustained profitability.

The airline's listing plans come at a time when the aviation industry continues to face several challenges, particularly elevated aviation fuel prices that have increased operating costs across the sector.

Advertisement

Despite these near-term pressures, Goel said Akasa Air remains "cautiously optimistic" about the industry's outlook and is confident in its long-term growth strategy.

Since commencing commercial operations in August 2022, the airline has steadily expanded its footprint and now operates flights to 34 destinations, including seven international cities.

Goel reiterated that the airline expects to pursue its IPO within the next two to four years, provided it successfully delivers on its financial targets and strengthens its overall business performance.

"IPO will happen for us, it is not a question of if, it is a question of when, we are not creating an airline to do an IPO, we are creating an airline that really creates value...," he said.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer