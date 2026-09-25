Akasa Air eyes billion-dollar 200+ Boeing 737 MAX order for fleet expansion, decision expected early 2027: Report

Akasa Air, India’s third-largest airline, is considering placing an order for more than 200 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, reported Bloomberg on Thursday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

The proposed purchase would run into billions of dollars at list prices, before the standard discounts typically negotiated in the aviation industry, the report noted. If completed, it would mark Boeing’s second major aircraft sale in India following Air India’s combined order for 250 planes.

Advertisement

A decision on the potential deal could come early next year, while the commercial terms are expected to be worked out in the second half of 2027, according to the report. The additional aircraft would reportedly help the Mumbai-based carrier continue expanding its fleet beyond 2032.

Akasa did not respond to Bloomberg’s request for comment, while Boeing directed questions to the airline and declined to provide additional details.

The potential order comes as the low-cost airline accelerates the expansion of its Boeing 737 MAX fleet. Akasa, which launched operations in 2022, currently operates 43 737 MAX aircraft and has existing orders for another 226 planes scheduled for delivery over the coming decade.

As per a Reuters report, the airline is aiming to boost capacity by 30% by March 2027. In June, its finance chief Ankur Goel said Akasa was also considering joining the government’s emergency credit guarantee programme

Advertisement

The carrier currently operates 43 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, serving 29 destinations within India and seven international markets.

Owned by SNV Aviation Pvt., Akasa Air is growing its fleet as it seeks to compete more aggressively with IndiGo and Air India in India’s aviation market. Together, those two airlines account for roughly 90% of passenger traffic in the country.

What share of domestic passengers did Akasa Air carry? Meanwhile, Akasa Air accounted for 5.5% of India’s domestic air passenger traffic last month, compared with 65% for IndiGo and 27% for the Air India Group, according to Directorate General Of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data.

At the 10 major airports in August 2026, IndiGo recorded the highest On-Time Performance (OTP) at 91.5%, while Akasa Air and the Air India Group followed with OTP rates of 90.5% and 83.9%, respectively.

Advertisement

Also Read | Akasa sticks to growth goals even as annual profit eludes

Akasa Air is seeking to raise ₹10.5 billion ($109 million) through a combination of equity and debt, Bloomberg reported in July, as it works to address challenges arising from the Iran war.

The carrier is also negotiating with state-owned banks for access to a government-backed credit facility intended to support airlines hit by the conflict. The war disrupted airspace and drove up aviation turbine fuel prices, adding to pressure on carriers. Akasa could use part of the funding to finance aircraft purchases, according to the report.

Akasa last secured funding from investors in June 2025. Its parent, SNV Aviation, is backed by founder and Chief Executive Officer Vinay Dube, the family of late billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and a private equity fund managed by asset management firm 360ONE.

Advertisement

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X