Akasa Air has urged its passengers with immediate traveling plans to reach the airport early to complete their check-ins.

Akasa Air, on November 16, notified its flyers about glitches in their online booking and check-in system, on social media platform X. The Indian airline urged passengers traveling immediately to reach the airport early to complete their check-ins at their counters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Our booking and check-in systems are experiencing intermittent issues, and you may have difficulty while using our website and our mobile app. Please try after some time," Akasa Air said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“Passengers with immediate travel plans should reach the airport early to check in at our counters. Our team is working with the service provider to bring the system to normal. We regret the inconvenience caused," it further said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Akasa Air completed its first year of operation in August this year. Globally, airline companies and engine manufacturers have been dealing with supply-chain challenges since the pandemic. Despite these difficulties, Akasa Air was able to overcome them.

Since its launch in mid-2022, Akasa has flown over 750 flights per week on 16 routes on key destinations such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

By August, the airline had a fleet of 20 aircraft and had a market share of 4.2% of domestic flights. Achieving a market share of under 2% in the first 12 months of operation is a remarkable achievement. AirAsia India and Vistara, which had stronger promoter support, did not accomplish the same.

Also Read | Akasa vs pilots: The inside story {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite everything being going according to plan, Akasa Air encountered problems it perhaps hadn't anticipated. There were more than 450 pilots working for the airline but experienced a wave of resignations between July and August. They refused to serve notice and demanded to be relieved of their duties within two to three days of their resignation. The airline experienced operational difficulties as a result as several flights were cancelled.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.