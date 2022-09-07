Akasa Air faces uphill task of expansion

Over the past month, the airline has expanded its fleet, with the fifth aircraft set to join Akasa soon. The airline has opted for the narrow-body fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft with a total order book of 72 planes, of which 18 are to join within the current financial year. So far, the airline has expanded its network largely in the southern country. Akasa currently connects Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Chennai, and Bengaluru. As the airline aims to add around two aircraft per month, it may look at connectivity around Delhi in the next phase of network expansion, analysts said.