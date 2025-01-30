Akasa Air flags concerns over bilateral flying rights; says ’no level playing field’

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Akasa Air has flagged concerns about allocation of bilateral rights to operate flights to the UAE, saying there is "no level playing field" which is denying the airline a fair opportunity to compete with Air India and IndiGo.

"Today, IndiGo and the Air India Group hold a strong presence in the UAE, operating multiple daily flights between points in India and Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah.

"You will agree that this reflects that there is no level playing field and presents a significant competitive challenge for a new entrant like Akasa Air," Priya Mehra, Chief of Governance & Strategic Acquisitions at Akasa Air, said in a letter addressed to Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam earlier this month.

The less than three-year-old carrier has also said the situation denies it a fair opportunity to compete with airlines that already operate substantial volumes of flights between the two countries.

Akasa Air, which currently has a fleet of 27 planes, has ambitious expansion plans.

In the letter, Mehra mentioned that the airline has been requesting for rights to Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi at various times, for more than a year.

Bilateral flying rights are negotiated between two countries and with increased traffic on the Gulf route, there has been demand for enhanced flying rights from Gulf carriers but India is not keen to increase the rights.

According to the letter, in all fair mindedness, while requesting for additional rights on the UAE-Abu Dhabi route, the airline surrendered traffic rights for six countries, Hong Kong, Kenya, Egypt, Ethiopia, Bangladesh, and Nepal making them available for immediate or future allocation.

However, the airline has said the ministry has shifted seats from the UAE-Abu Dhabi pool to other emirates in the UAE "i.e., moved seats to Ras-Al-Khaimah and Sharjah and subsequently given these rights to other Indian carriers".

Noting that such a move raises a few concerns, Mehra in the letter said, "we have not seen provisions that permit such a shift and neither have we seen any precedents of this having been done in the past".

"... if such transfers are permitted under the bilateral arrangements, we query why were we not allocated rights to Sharjah in the past by doing the same shift of pool," she said.

Against this backdrop, Akasa Air has asked the ministry for allocation of the desired traffic rights for Abu Dhabi for use in this year's winter schedule or next year's summer schedule.

When contacted, Priya Mehra, in a statement, said the civil aviation ministry has always been very receptive to considering industry issues and it continues to work under their guidance and leadership.

