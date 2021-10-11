NEW DELHI : SNV Aviation Pvt. Ltd. operated Akasa Air, which counts billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala as one of its marquee investors, has received a No Objection Certificate (NoC) from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), and is slated to start its operations from summer of 2022, the airline said in a statement on Monday.

The airline venture will also see the return of former IndiGo president Aditya Ghosh, who along with Jhunjhunwala and former Jet Airways chief executive officer Vinay Dube, are reported to be the co-founders of Akasa.

“We are extremely happy and grateful to the Ministry of Civil Aviation for their support and for the grant of the NOC. We will continue to work with the regulatory authorities on all additional compliances required to successfully launch Akasa Air," Akasa Air's chief executive officer Vinay Dube said in the statement adding that the airline plans to start operations from summer of 2022.

“At Akasa Air, we believe having a robust air transportation system is critical for our nation’s progress. It is this belief that has motivated us to create a modern, efficient, quality conscious airline," Dube added.

Akasa Air plans to follow an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) model, in India’s highly competitive aviation market which is dominated by InterGlobe Aviation Limited's IndiGo in the domestic sector.

An ULCC airline operates with a low-cost business model and have both lower unit costs and revenues as compared to low-cost carriers (LCCs) and Full-Service Carriers (FSCs).

ULCCs like RyanAir and Spirit Airlines represent a distinct business model, which is different from the low-cost carrier (LCC) model followed by IndiGo.

For instance, ULCCs often opt for unbundling of fares, making tickets cheaper than those of LCCs. Any extras such as baggage, selecting one’s seat or food are subject to a charge. These airlines also typically have cheaper operating costs as they operate out of secondary airports and have lower distribution costs.

However, though this model has worked well in Europe and the US, the inherent high-cost structure for operating airlines in India could erode any competitive advantage Akasa may hope to achieve.

"Moreover, Akasa Air will serve all Indians regardless of their socio-economic or cultural backgrounds with warmth, inclusiveness and respect. Because at the end of the day, it is these qualities that connect people and cultures and help Indians realise their dreams," Dube added in the statement.

During 2022, apart from Akasa Air, Jet Airways (India) Limited is expected to restart operations under new owners, a consortium consisting of UAE-based investor Murari Lal Jalan and UK-based Kalrock Capital. However, the revival of the airline, which has been grounded since April 2019 depends on outcome of various litigations it's facing and the airline's ability to negotiate on slots at key airports like Mumbai and New Delhi that the airline held before going bankrupt.

