Akasa Air gets NOC from government, set to fly in 2022

During 2022, apart from Akasa Air, Jet Airways (India) Limited is expected to restart operations under new owners, a consortium consisting of UAE-based investor Murari Lal Jalan and UK-based Kalrock Capital. However, the revival of the airline, which has been grounded since April 2019 depends on outcome of various litigations it's facing and the airline's ability to negotiate on slots at key airports like Mumbai and New Delhi that the airline held before going bankrupt.