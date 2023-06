Private airliner Akasa Air has announced a significant increase in pilots' salaries, with raises of up to 40 percent, reported Economic Times on 23 June.

With this salary hike by Akasa Air, it is expected that other aviation firms may soon follow suit. Among other details, the report added the move would help attract and retain pilots amidst the induction of new aircraft by Indian airlines and the hiring spree by Gulf carriers.

Earlier in April, Air India (AI) increased salaries by 20 percent and its offered a faster career progression for its crew after its significant aircraft order of 470 planes. Soon after this, SpiceJet (SG) also raised salaries in May.

Salary hike in Akasa Air:

According to details, beginning in July, senior first officers will now start with a monthly salary of ₹3.40 lakh, while senior captains will earn ₹6.25 lakh. Earlier it was ₹2.75 lakh and ₹5.75 lakh, respectively.

If the experience and flight hours are more, the pay scale may be even higher, and the captain may earn up to ₹7.75 lakh per month, a 6% increase from the current ₹7.28 lakh.

Not only this, for every additional hour, apart from the fixed 40 hours of flying, captains will be paid ₹7,500 and first officers ₹3,045.

The move has been taken in response to pilots’ concerns about the airline’s smaller size, added the report.

With agency inputs.