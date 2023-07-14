Akasa Air is a long-term bet for Jhunjhunwala family: CEO3 min read 14 Jul 2023, 12:59 AM IST
If you look at Rakesh’s average holding time, I believe you will see the average holding time from his equity investments is over nine years, the airline’s founder and chief executive officer Vinay Dube said
NEW DELHI : Akasa Air is a long-term investment for Rare Enterprises and the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala family, the airline’s founder and chief executive officer Vinay Dube said, pointing to the lengthy investment horizons of the late legendary investor.
