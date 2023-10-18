Akasa Air is up against formidable competition on its international routes

Akasa Air confirmed to its staff that it has received rights to fly to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait And Qatar. The airline had earlier said that it has been granted approvals to fly internationally with the "designated carrier" tag. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This will be Akasa Air, the first and only carrier to take advantage of the 0/20 rule to start International operations within two years of launching operations. The airline has had a disastrous outing in August with cancellations and bad press amidst the pilots leaving the airline. As it turns the page and plans for the international launch, it will be pitted against formidable players and omnipresent IndiGo on its routes to the three countries where it has received rights to fly. Within the three countries, the airline will look at Doha, Kuwait City, Jeddah, Riyadh and Medina.

IndiGo, Air India And more Akasa Air has competed with IndiGo on all routes that it has been operating, while some of its routes also see Air India or other Tata group airlines as competition.

International, though is a different ball game - where it will compete with not just Indian carriers but also with Saudia, Qatar Airways and Kuwait Airways.

Kuwait Airways operates to Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Trivandrum. The airline has already announced resumption of services to Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Jazeera Airways operates to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Trivandrum. Air India or Air India Express operate to Kuwait city from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kannur, Kozhikode, Mangalore and Trichy. IndiGo operates from Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Qatar Airways has a wider network to India and the focus also is on feed to its wider global network. The Tata group of airlines operate to Doha from Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Kannur, Kozhikode, Mangalore, Trichy and Trivandrum. Qatar Airways' India network comprises Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Mumbai, Nagpur and Trivandrum. IndiGo - which has a codeshare with Qatar Airways and helps feed into the global network of Qatar Airways operates to Doha from Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode and Mumbai.

The competition on routes to Saudi Arabia is more intense with the traditional labour traffic and Saudia's feeder traffic ambitions. The country has three hubs - Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam. Air India operates to Riyadh from Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai. Flynas operates to Delhi, Kozhikode, Lucknow and Mumbai from Riyadh. Riyadh is also served by IndiGo from Delhi, Mumbai and service from Hyderabad resumes this winter. Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kozhikode, Lucknow and Mumbai are served by Saudia from Riyadh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jeddah has larger connectivity with India with Air India,IndiGo, Saudia operating from Delhi; Air India, IndiGo, Saudia from Hyderabad; Air India, IndiGo, Saudia, Air India Express, SpiceJet and Vistara from Mumbai; Air India Express, IndiGo, SpiceJet from Kozhikode; Saudia from Bengaluru and Kochi. Air India Express operates to Jeddah from Kannur. IndiGo and SpiceJet operate from Ahmedabad while Saudia operates from Lucknow.

Dammam - which serves the eastern part of Saudi Arabia sees connectivity to Delhi by Air India, IndiGo; Kozhikode by Air India Express IndiGo; Mangalore by Air India Express; Trivandrum by Air India Express; Lucknow by flynas, IndiGo; Mumbai by flynas, IndiGo and Vistara; Hyderabad by IndiGo.Medina continues to be unserved by airlines from either side.

Data released by the regulator shows over 5 lakh passengers flew to India from Saudi Arabia on non-stop flights in Q2 (Apr-Jun) of CY23, while 4.76 lakh passengers flew to Saudi Arabia from India on non-stop flights. This does not include the total traffic between the two countries which also travels via other hubs in the region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Typically, the carrier from the Indian side has no restriction on the point of origin in India. Will Akasa Air decide to take the proven path of flights from Mumbai and Delhi, which are high competition routes but also high volume or look for a niche from places where foreign carriers do not have rights to fly and the Indian competition is known? It is likely to be a mix of both and would largely depend on how many seats/frequencies have been granted to Akasa Air.

Not a cakewalk Even with the increase in fares on domestic routes and lack of capacity, the competition has remained cut throat. While there will be competition on international routes too, it will be more predictable and not sudden. This is because international routes see a cap on seats or frequencies as per Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA).

As the oil prices continue to rise and a weakened rupee has meant that airlines are paying more for all their dollar denominated bills. In such an environment, any earning in foreign exchange - offsets the forex losses to an extent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Typical international routes to the gulf are characterised by either feeder traffic, long term deals with extra baggage allowances and bulk deals with travel agents in the local markets. Akasa Air will have to spend some time building its presence in these markets.

