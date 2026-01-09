Akasa Air joins global airlines' association IATA after completing mandatory safety audit — details here

Akasa Air, India's youngest airline, announced on Friday, 9 January, that it has joined the International Air Transport Association (IATA) as a member, news agency PTI reported.

In a statement released on Friday, Akasa Air said it has secured IATA membership after successfully completing the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), which is a mandatory requirement for airlines seeking to join the global aviation body.

According to IATA's website, it is a trade association of the global airline industry, and its current members account for 80% of global air traffic. The association was formed in 1945 to support the development of the commercial standards upon which the global air transport industry is built.

Akasa Air joins global community Founded in 2020 by aviation entrepreneur Vinay Dube, the airline has steadily expanded its presence in the sector and will now become a member of a global trade association that represents more than 360 carriers across the world.

This move will give the airline a seat at the table alongside some of the biggest players in the International aviation industry. Out of the 360 members, four Indian carriers are also a part of the community, which includes Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo and SpiceJet.

“We are excited to welcome Akasa Air as an IATA member. India's aviation potential is huge, with the industry supporting 7.7 million jobs and USD 53.6 billion in economic contribution,” Regional Vice President for Asia-Pacific for IATA Sheldon Hee was quoted as saying by PTI.

About Akasa Air — fleet size, investors, other details Operating a fleet of 31 Boeing 737 MAX planes, Akasa Air currently serves a network spanning 26 destinations within India and six international cities, steadily expanding its footprint across key domestic routes while strengthening its presence in select overseas markets.

Speaking of the IATA membership, Akasa Air Founder and CEO Vinay Dubey said that the association will strengthen the airline's global credibility and position it as a future-ready Indian airline on the world stage.

