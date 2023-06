PARIS: India's youngest airline Akasa Air has ordered four Boeing B737 MAX taking its total orderbook to 76 aircraft from 72 earlier.

The order was announced at the Paris Air show in the presence of the airline's founder and chief executive officer Vinay Dube and co-founder Aditya Ghosh, along with Boeing executives.

Akasa currently has a fleet of 19 airplanes which fly across 16 destinations in India. The airline's total order includes 23 B737-8s and 53 high-capacity B737-8-200 airplanes.

"In addition to supporting our rapid domestic expansion, these airplanes allow us to take full advantage of the category leading 737-8 aircraft with its unparalleled range, as we prepare our foray into international routes," Dube said.

The airline added that as the domestic passenger traffic rises above pre-pandemic levels in India, the B737-8 will help in its growth strategy, domestic network and readiness for future regional expansion.

The 737 MAX family promises 20% lower fuel use and carbon emissions compared to older-generation airplanes. In addition, it also claims to be a quieter airplane with a 50% smaller noise footprint.

Since July 2022, Boeing has signed orders for over 750 737 MAX airplanes.