'No impact to safety,' says Akasa Air after Boeing acknowledges Max 737 software glitch

India's third-largest airline, Akasa Air, said on Monday (September 28) that it is closely coordinating with Boeing amid concerns about a software glitch in its 737 MAX jets that may not allow pilots to have access to automated flight guidance during a specific landing scenario.

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Akasa Air, which is reportedly planning to order more than 200 Boeing 737 MAX jets, said there is no impact of the software issue on the safety of Akasa Air operations.

“We are closely coordinating with Boeing and can confirm that there is no impact to the safety of Akasa Air operations. Our aircraft continue to operate safely in accordance with established procedures and applicable regulatory requirements. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority,” Akasa Air said in a statement, posted by ANI, on Monday.

However, the carrier did not specifically mention whether any of its Boeing 737 MAX planes have been impacted due to the issue.

What's the glitch in Boeing 737 MAX jets? A Boeing spokesperson said on Sunday that last month, the aerospace company had informed all 737 operators about a software issue where pilots may not have access to automated flight guidance during a specific landing scenario.

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The spokesperson said its engineers are working on a software update to permanently address the issue.

“We shared information with operators that reinforced existing pilot procedures for safely handling such cases. Our engineers are working on a software update to permanently address the issue,” Boeing said.

In India, there are around 96 Boeing 737 MAX planes operated by Air India Express and Akasa Air. While Air India Express has around 53 planes, Akasa Air currently operates 43 such aircraft.

Akasa in talks with Boeing to order 200 737 MAX aircraft Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Akasa Air is in talks to order more than 200 Boeing 737 MAX jets. A decision on the order is expected early next year, with terms likely finalized in the second half of 2027, the report said, adding that the purchase would support Akasa's fleet growth beyond 2032.

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The report came as the Mumbai-based budget carrier expands its fleet of Boeing's fuel-efficient jets. The airline, which began operations in 2022, operates 43 Boeing 737 MAX jets and has orders for 226 more aircraft for delivery over the next decade.

According to Reuters, Akasa is targeting a 30% capacity increase by March 2027 and is weighing participation in the government's emergency credit guarantee scheme, its finance chief said in June.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in