Akasa Air set to reduce flights after several pilots quit abruptly1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 02:58 PM IST
Newly launched budget carrier Akasa Air has been forced to reduce flights amid a spate of resignations. CEO Vinay Dube told employees in an email late on Tuesday that the airline would give up market share in the short term to ensure stable operations. The development came mere days after the company said it had taken legal action against the "small set of pilots" who left without serving their notice period.