Wed Sep 20 2023 15:29:59
Akasa Air set to reduce flights after several pilots quit abruptly
Newly launched budget carrier Akasa Air has been forced to reduce flights amid a spate of resignations. CEO Vinay Dube told employees in an email late on Tuesday that the airline would give up market share in the short term to ensure stable operations. The development came mere days after the company said it had taken legal action against the "small set of pilots" who left without serving their notice period.

"When a small set of pilots abandoned their duties and left without serving their mandatory contractual notice period, it forced a disruption of flights between July and September, necessitating last minute cancellations," Dube said in the email reviewed by Reuters.

He also stressed the temporary nature of this arrangement amid assertions that the company may ‘shut down’ after the exit of 43 pilots. According to a 

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 20 Sep 2023, 02:58 PM IST
