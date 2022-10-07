Akasa Air starts its first flight from Delhi today

However, Akasa co-founder and chief commercial officer Praveen Iyer in an interview said, “Our goal is not to dump capacity and, as a result, dump pricing. Our objective is to be sustainable long-term players. Even the routes we operate are pretty mature and stable, and need capacity. That’s exactly the reason we have managed to hit reasonable load factors in such a short span of time. So, there is no intent to trigger a price war either in action or on paper, absolutely not,"