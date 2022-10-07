Akasa Air starts its first flight from Delhi today

Akasa Air starts its first flight from Delhi today1 min read . 01:26 PM IST
India's youngest airline Akasa Air has started its first flight from Delhi Airport today
Akasa Air will start its first commercial flight from Delhi airport today. The flight was scheduled to take off from Delhi at 11:40 am and reach Bengaluru at 2:25 pm.
Sharing the excitement about the first flight from Delhi Airport, Akasa Air wrote on Twitter, it wrote "A 🧡-ka connection is being formed!!Excited about our first flight from @DelhiAirport today!!"
In another tweet, the company shared glimpses of the celebrations at the Delhi Airport as the first Akasa flight from Delhi to Bengaluru takes off.
It tweeted,"Delighted to take off from DELwallo ki Dilli for the first time today! Enjoy a glimpse of our celebration @DelhiAirport. We are progressively expanding our network and connecting more cities."
Akasa Air currently has a fleet of 6 planes and runs around 30 flights daily.The company will however get 18 brand-new aircraft by the end of March next year and has also ordered 72 Boeing 737-800 MAX planes.
The new entrant in the Indian airline space began operations on August 7 and also plans to begin international flights by the end of the year. Recently, the company completed 60 days of operation.
Akasa has also increased the competition between airline players especially since the government withdrew fare caps on 31 August. Reportedly, competition has become very intense with Akasa offering Mumbai-Ahmedabad flight tickets for just ₹1,400 which led to Go First further reducing fares further to ₹1,000 on a route that usually sees fares ranging from ₹4,000 to ₹5,000.
However, Akasa co-founder and chief commercial officer Praveen Iyer in an interview said, “Our goal is not to dump capacity and, as a result, dump pricing. Our objective is to be sustainable long-term players. Even the routes we operate are pretty mature and stable, and need capacity. That’s exactly the reason we have managed to hit reasonable load factors in such a short span of time. So, there is no intent to trigger a price war either in action or on paper, absolutely not,"