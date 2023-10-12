Akasa Air suspends operations in many cities, issues clarification. Details here

The fledgling Akasa Air which is facing issues after over 40 pilots of the airline had resigned has now suspended its operations from Bengaluru. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sources said the airline, which has been flying for more than a year, has cancelled some flights from Bengaluru. However, specific details could not be immediately ascertained. Bengaluru is the hub for the carrier, which operates around 700 flights daily.

Akasa Air spokesperson, in a statement, said,""As we have mentioned before in the July-August 2023 timeframe, when a small set of pilots abandoned their duties and left the organisation without serving their mandatory contractual notice period, we were forced to cancel a number of flights. Since then, we have rationalized our network to ensure that we offer our customers the highest levels of operational reliability, as we did for the first 11 months of our operation.

Thanks to our advanced pilot planning and training programs we are now squarely back in growth mode and as we take delivery of several additional aircraft in the remainder of this fiscal year, we look forward to opening up several domestic and international destinations within the fiscal year 2023-24.

We remain financially strong and growth oriented. All our actions are aimed at creating a durable and reliable airline for the long run and we remain on track to be one of the world’s largest airlines by the turn of this decade."

The airline, which operated its first commercial flight between Mumbai and Ahmedabad on August 7, 2022, has hit turbulence following the resignation of several pilots. It told the court it will have to cancel a large number of flights in September due to the resignations.

SNV Aviation Private Limited, which flies under the brand name Akasa Air, has sought a direction to the DGCA to “take coercive action against pilots who fail to comply with the mandatory notice period requirements, in terms of the Civil Aviation Requirement…"

Akasa Air spokesperson, in a statement issued earlier, said a shortage of pilots is an issue that the airline industry has faced for decades and as a team of planners, “we are prepared for unforeseen circumstances and have contingency management strategies in place".

"In that regard, we have a ten-year plan that covers pilot recruitment, training and internal career upgrades. In fact, as of today we have enough pilots at various phases of their training to fly over 30 aircraft. We have training partnerships with key players in the industry such as Boeing and CAE and are in the process of developing a cadet program of our own over and above that," the spokesperson said.

Earlier the airline said that as a result of the pilots’ actions, immense difficulty and inconvenience has been caused to the public in as much as there have been numerous cases of last-minute flight cancellations, delays and grounding of flights, it said.

The airline added that such a precarious situation has fallen upon the petitioners despite their scrupulous compliance with all applicable regulations and the terms of its agreements with the pilots.

"The 2017 CAR was introduced by the DGCA in recognition of the fact that pilots are highly specialised professionals, on whom the aviation industry is heavily reliant. The 2017 CAR (as well as its previous iterations) was an effective response to callous conduct of pilots who would abandon airlines en masse in violation of their commercial bargains," the plea said.

It said the 2017 CAR also recognises that it takes 8 to 9 months to train pilots before they are released to fly, and sudden and abrupt resignations lead to cancellation of flights and causes inconvenience and harassment to the passengers.

The petition said a large number of pilots who were on the permanent roll of the airline have resigned from their position and abandoned their services immediately. It said these pilots refused to serve the mandatory notice period of 6 months required under the employment agreements between the airline and them.

The airline has sought enforcement of provisions of CAR 2017 and action against the erring Pilots.

“Failure by respondent nos. 1 (DGCA) and 2 (Ministry of Civil Aviation) to give effect to provisions of the Aircraft Act, Aircraft Rules and 2017 CAR is extremely detrimental to the travelling public and can set a dangerous precedent going forward. As the sectoral regulator, it is incumbent on the respondent no. 1 to deal with such misconduct that so gravely threatens the public interest," it said.

The petition said none of the resignations tendered by the pilots appear to have been issued on account of any legitimate or bona-fide reasons and most of the resignation emails from them do not even contain any reasons or justifications for abandoning their service almost immediately and without serving any notice period.

*With Agency Inputs.

