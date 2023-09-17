Akasa Air takes legal action against 43 pilots for joining other airlines without serving a notice period: Report1 min read 17 Sep 2023, 10:37 AM IST
Akasa Airline takes legal action against pilots who joined other airlines without notice period, seeks compensation.
Akasa Airline has decided to take legal action against 43 pilots who joined other airline/s without serving the notice period. The 13-month-old airline has reportedly sought about ₹22 crore as compensation from the 43 pilots for the loss of revenue and damaging reputation of the airline.