Akasa Air to hire 300 pilots in 12 months

"We are forecasted to achieve an average of 100 flights per day, starting 10th of March 2023 - the first time ever that a new airline in India has managed to breach the daily 100 flights mark at such a short span of time. With this, we will also offer 700 flights per week, well within 200 days of operations. We are on track to receive our 20th aircraft this summer and remain focussed on establishing a strong national presence, providing linkages from metro to tier 2 and tier 3 cities across the country," Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder, and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air said.

