Akasa Air to launch flights to Guwahati, Agartala from October

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa aims to establish pan-India presence with a focus on metro to tier 2 & 3 route connectivity. It is targeting a fleet of 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023
NEW DELHI: Akasa Air will expand into India’s northeast launching flights to Assam and Tripura from next month. The airline is expected to launch flights to Guwahati and Agartala from 21 October.
As per information available on the company’s website, Akasa plans to connect Guwahati with Bengaluru via direct flight at fares starting at ₹8,644 effective 21 October. In addition, the airline will also operate a direct flight between Guwahati and Agartala at fares starting at ₹3,002.
Currently, the Guwahati-Bengaluru route is served by direct flights by IndiGo, AirAsia India and Vistara. The Agartala-Guwahati route has direct flights by IndiGo and Flybig airlines.
Akasa Air, backed by billionaire investor late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, had recently announced Delhi as the sixth destination on its network. The airline also connects Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai and Mumbai.
It started operations on 7 August and plans to operate more than 250 flights per week with nine routes by 10 October 2022. The airline will soon add fifth aircraft to its fleet.
Akasa aims to establish pan-India presence with a focus on metro to tier 2 & 3 route connectivity. It is targeting a fleet of 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023. Its current order-book includes 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, to be delivered over a period five years.