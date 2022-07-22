Akasa Air flights from next month, ticket bookings start. Know routes and fares

Akasa Air said it has opened ticket sales on 28 weekly flights it will be operating on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route from August 7, as well as on 28 weekly flights it will operating on the Bengaluru-Kochi route from August 13
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air said it will launch commercial flight operations on August 7 by operating its first service on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route using Boeing 737 Max aircraft. In a statement, Akasa Air said it has opened ticket sales on 28 weekly flights it will be operating on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route from August 7, as well as on 28 weekly flights it will operating on the Bengaluru-Kochi route from August 13.
The carrier will launch commercial operations with two 737 Max aircraft. Boeing has delivered one Max plane and the second one's delivery is scheduled to take place later this month.
The lowest fare on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route willl be ₹3,948 and it will take 1 hour 20 minutes to connect both the cities while an Ahmedabad-Mumbai fare on the Akasa Air flight will be ₹3,906.
The Bengaluru-Kochi flight will have a fare of ₹3,483 and a flight duration of 1 hour 15 minutes and a on the return flight from Kochi to Bengaluru the fare will be ₹3,282
Flight schedule: Akasa Air
Flt Number
From City (Airport)
Dep Time (Local Time)
To City (Airport)
Arr Time (Local Time)
Operating Days
Non-Stop / Connecting
QP 1101
Mumbai (BOM)
10:05
Ahmedabad (AMD)
11:25
Daily except Wed
Non-Stop
QP 1102
Ahmedabad (AMD)
12:05
Mumbai (BOM)
13:25
Daily except Wed
Non-Stop
QP 1107
Mumbai (BOM)
14:05
Ahmedabad (AMD)
15:25
Daily
Non-Stop
QP 1108
Ahmedabad (AMD)
16:05
Mumbai (BOM)
17:15
Daily
Non-Stop
QP 1351
Bengaluru (BLR)
7:15
Kochi (COK)
8:30
Daily
Non-Stop
QP 1352
Kochi (COK)
9:05
Bengaluru (BLR)
10:25
Daily
Non-Stop
QP 1353
Bengaluru (BLR)
11:00
Kochi (COK)
12:30
Daily
Non-Stop
QP 1354
Kochi (COK)
13:10
Bengaluru (BLR)
14:15
Daily
Non-Stop
Belson Coutinho, Co-founder and Chief Marketing and Experiences Officer, Akasa Air said, “We want to be a compassionate airline with a focus on being dependable, warm, efficient, and reliable. We will provide our passengers with category-first product choices and a happy travel experience which is tech-forward, inclusive, environmentally progressive – all in the Akasa way".
Inside the brand-new cabin, flyers will be treated to softer seat cushions, spacious leg room and USB ports that will be available for every passenger. The fresh cabin environment will provide a relaxed atmosphere and a sense of spaciousness - enhanced with the Boeing Sky Interior, highlighted by modern sculpted sidewalls, window reveals and mood lighting.
Akasa Air’s buy-on-board meal service will be available at Café Akasa - offering a wide choice of tasty, healthy, and quality meals to provide customers an indulgent experience in the skies. A selection of quality fusion meals, farm-inspired and plant-based offerings, varied menu options like pasta, Vietnamese rice rolls, hot chocolate and a year-round festival menu inspired by Indian cuisines and celebrations.
Vinay Dube, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air said, “We are extremely excited to finally be able to offer up our flights for sale. We are also excited to reveal our product which promises to be unlike anything experienced in the category thus far. With Akasa employees providing warm and efficient customer service, a reliable and dependable network, and affordable fares - we look forward to serving our customers with a flying experience that I am sure they will find delightful".
The carrier had on July 7 received its air operator certificate (AOC) from aviation regulator DGCA.
With the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) giving its green light to Max planes in August 2021, Akasa Air signed a deal with Boeing on November 26 last year to purchase 72 Max aircraft.