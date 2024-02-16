Akasa Air on Friday said it will start international operations with flight services to Doha starting from March 28. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Starting 28 March 2024, Akasa Air will operate four non-stop flights a week, connecting Mumbai with Doha, enhancing air connectivity between Qatar and India," the airline said in a release.

Bookings for flights are now open on Akasa Air’s website www.akasaair.com, Android and iOS app and through multiple leading OTAs, with return fares starting at ₹29012. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With this, Akasa Air becomes the first Indian airline to fly overseas in a record period of 19 months since its inception. The launch of operations to Qatar marks the airline’s next phase of growth aimed at taking the warm and efficient Akasa experience to the world at affordable fares.

Doha, the capital city and commercial hub of Qatar, is one of the key economic engines of the Middle East region and is also known for its cultural heritage. The city invites a blend of business, spiritual and leisure travellers from India throughout the year. The introduction of an increasing number of direct and convenient travel options will foster trade and tourism.

Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO, Akasa Air said, “We are delighted to announce our international operations with the launch of our first destination - Doha, to our growing network. The introduction of four flights a week, connecting directly with Mumbai, a key Indian commercial hub, will cater to a diverse set of travellers from the two countries, facilitating tourism, commerce and strengthening bilateral ties. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Akasa Air is built on a solid foundation of reliability, service excellence and the highest standards of safety in global aviation. We are proud of our remarkable growth since inception, which is also a testimony of the sheer potential of the Indian aviation industry. Our foray into Qatar marks the next phase of growth as we continue our journey towards becoming one of the world’s top 30 airlines by the turn of this decade", he added.

“We are driven by our purpose of connecting people, places and cultures and will continue to augment our global footprint in the coming months. We are confident that travellers will enjoy the signature Akasa experience, and that we will emerge as the preferred carrier on the route", concluded Vinay.

The launch of operations to Qatar is in line with Qatar Tourism strategy 2030 that aims to make the country the fastest growing tourism destination in the middle east by 2030. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

