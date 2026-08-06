Akasa's Dube rejects market share chase, backs airport operators investing in airlines

Akasa Air, India’s youngest airline, says India should not close the door on airport operators investing in airlines, emphasizing that more capital and increased competition are precisely what the country’s aviation sector requires.
In an interview with Mint, CEO Vinay Dube said concerns over potential conflicts of interest could be addressed through strong regulation rather than outright restrictions.
"We're always eager to serve our country well and doing so means supporting more airlines, fostering increased competition and offering more choices to consumers,” Dube said.