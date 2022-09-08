Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Akasa airline to launch flights from Delhi

Akasa airline to launch flights from Delhi

Akasa completed one month of operations on 7 September and has expanded its fleet, with the fifth aircraft set to join Akasa soon. (File Photo: PTI)
1 min read . 05:22 PM ISTAnu Sharma

  • Akasa Air has opted for the narrow-body fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft with a total order-book of 72 planes, of which 18 are to join within the current financial year.

NEW DELHI: Akasa Air will launch flights from the national capital, effective next month, as the airline eyes expansion in northern India.

The airline has opened bookings for daily flights between Delhi and Ahmedabad, effective 7 October. Fares on the route start from 4,578, as per the company website. Akasa has also opened bookings for flight from Delhi to Bengaluru with effect from 7 October. The fares on this route are currently around 7,005.

Backed by late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the airline had operated its maiden flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad on 7 August. Jhunjhunwala, who passed away on 14 August, has more than 40% shareholding in the carrier. The airline is led by CEO and founder Vinay Dube and co-founder Aditya Ghosh.

Dube is an industry veteran with experience across airlines such as Delta, GoFIRST and Jet Airways, among others. Ghosh was the president of India’s largest airline IndiGo for 10 years until 2018.

Akasa completed one month of operations on 7 September and has expanded its fleet, with the fifth aircraft set to join Akasa soon.

The airline has opted for the narrow-body fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft with a total orderbook of 72 planes, of which 18 are to join within the current financial year.

So far, the airline has expanded its network largely in the southern part of the country. Akasa currently flies to Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

