Akasa eyes Singapore, Qatar, Oman in ’233 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 12:04 AM IST
Akasa is likely to be one of the fastest in the world to add 20 aircraft after having started ops in Aug 2022
Akasa Air is looking to launch its international operations by the end of 2023 and is evaluating Singapore, the Middle East and the Gulf region, including Dammam, Qatar and Oman, as possible destinations, the airline’s chief commercial officer Praveen Iyer said.
