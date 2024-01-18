Akasa in $20-bn deal to soar higher with 150 Boeing planes

New Delhi: Akasa Air has placed an order with US aircraft manufacturer Boeing for an additional 150 narrow-body 737 MAX planes that will cost India’s youngest airline an estimated $20 billion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The announcement was made at the Wings India civil aviation event that started in Hyderabad on Thursday.

In 2021, Akasa Air had placed its initial order of 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, which was followed up with an order of 4 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in June 2023. The latest order takes the airline’s cumulative order book to 226 aircraft. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Akasa Air currently operates a fleet of 22 aircraft. The airline said it will take the delivery of the remaining 204 aircraft over eight years through 2032. The latest order will comprise Boeing 737 MAX 10 and 737 MAX 8-200 aircraft.

Earlier, the airline had said that it is open to both aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing as it was planning to place a three-digit aircraft order.

“These decisions of choice are based on multiple factors. Airbus is a great company and has good aircraft but for us, this was the right decision and right combination of multiple factors. Fleet simplicity, not just engine and spare parts, pilot training, the ability to rotate aircraft to get better utilization, better network and schedule reliability, commercials and availability of aircraft are important elements too," Vinay Dube, co-founder and chief executive officer, Akasa Air, told Mint. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“When you put all of this together, it made sense for us to go with Boeing who stood by us for a long time," Dube added.

The discussions for the new order started months ago, and came to a fruition over the last few weeks, people aware of the development said. The airline came into the limelight ahead of its launch, with the backing of billionaire investor the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. The airline commenced flight operations in Aug 2022 and commands 4.4% share in the domestic civil aviation market.

“We have opted for MAX-8-200 and MAX 10 and we will have the flexibility to choose which one we want, as time and operations go. The main fundamental part of negotiation is always to protect the company at every way, we feel good about the deal, basic is to ensure that the company is always covered in any scenario," Priya Mehra, chief legal, regulatory and strategic relations officer, said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The airline now awaits completion of paper work as it prepares to launch international flights.

“We fly to 18 domestic destinations. Currently, we have rights to fly to Riyadh, Kuwait, Jeddah, Doha and as we get to summer, you will see more rights being awarded to us and that is when phase-2 expansion will start for the international segment," Praveen Iyer, co-founder and chief commercial officer, told Mint. The airline is also expected to introduce more varieties of food on board as it launches international flights.

“Consumers are looking for freshness, every three-four months you will see a new variety, when we cater to international you see the audience and decide accordingly," Belson Coutinho, co-founder and chief marketing & experience officer, said. On the timeline for the next order of Akasa, which has created a record by ordering over 200 aircraft within two years of operations, Dube said that the next order is expected to “take a while". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since its launch, Akasa Air has served over 6.3 million passengers and connects 18 cities across India, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Port Blair, and Ayodhya.

Indian airlines have been at the forefront of global aviation since 2023, with massive orders for aircraft by IndiGo and Air India. At the Paris Airshow in June last year, India’s largest airline IndiGo placed an order for 500 aircraft with Airbus, while the Tata Group-owned Air India signed pacts to purchase 470 planes worth $70 billion from Airbus and Boeing.

