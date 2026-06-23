Akasa shrugs off industry caution, looks to up capacity 30% in FY27

Akasa Air aims to expand its passenger capacity by about 30% this fiscal year, bucking an industry trend of caution as larger rivals trim routes or rein in growth plans. The country's third-largest airline by domestic market share is pushing ahead after narrowing losses and reporting six straight months of operational profitability before the West Asia war-led disruptions hit the momentum.
Akasa's rivals are playing it safe. Market leader IndiGo has indicated that fleet adjustments—including return of older leased aircraft that consume higher fuel—could lead to some route rationalization and it has also announced overseas route cuts. India's second largest carrier Air India has already trimmed capacity on some domestic and international routes to improve operational reliability. SpiceJet, on its part, continues to grapple with financial constraints.