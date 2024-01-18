Akasa places an order for 150 MAX aircraft with Boeing

New Delhi: India's youngest airline, Akasa Air, has placed an order for 150 Boeing 737 MAX narrowbody planes, aimed at boosting its operations in the rapidly growing Indian aviation market. The order was announced at the Wings India air show in Hyderabad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The latest order, comprising of 737 MAX 10 and 737 MAX 8-200 jets, will provide the airline a steady stream of aircraft deliveries through 2032.

“This large and historic aircraft order puts Akasa on a path of becoming one of the top 30 leading airlines in the world, by the turn of this decade. These additions to our fleet will help us bolster the strength of our operations as we expand our footprint and foray into international skies in the very near future," said Vinay Dube, founder and chief executive, Akasa Air. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2021, Akasa Air had placed an initial order of 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, which was followed up with another four Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in June 2023.

The January 2024 deal takes the airline’s order book to an impressive total of 226 aircraft. Akasa Air currently operates a fleet of 22 aircraft and will receive deliveries of a total of 204 aircraft over the course of eight years.

Co-founded by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the airline, which commenced operations in August 2022, has a 4.4% share in the domestic aviation market, as per data from Directorate General of Civil Aviation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Akasa Air plans to commence international operations soon. In an earlier interaction with Mint, a senior Akasa executive had said that the airline was evaluating its global expansion plan and considering Singapore, the Middle East and the Gulf, including Dammam, Qatar and Oman, as possible destinations.

Since its launch, Akasa Air has served over 6.3 million passengers. It connects 18 cities across India, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Port Blair, and Ayodhya.

Indian airlines have been at the forefront of global aviation since 2023, with massive aircraft orders by IndiGo and Air India. India's largest airline IndiGo had ordered 500 aircraft at the Paris Air Show, and Air India placed an order for 470 aircraft in February 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

