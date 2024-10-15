‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai…’ says Reliance Jio Infocomm’s Akash Ambani, praises ‘synergy between government and industry’

Reliance Jio Infocomm Chairman Akash Ambani has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government for creating “unusual synergy between government and industry”, ANI reported on October 15.

Speaking at the ITU World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (ITUWTSA 2024) event in Delhi, Ambani stated, “In New India, in Modiji's India, there is no more business as usual. there's an unusual synergy between government and industry to deliver world-class services to satisfy the needs and expectations of 1.45 billion Indians. As a representative of young India, I thank you for your incredible connection with the youth and for inspiring us to pursue impossible-looking goals. As we say in Hindi, ‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’…”

‘Indian data should remain in India’ Further speaking at the event, Ambani expressed that India should urgently “embrace AI with a holistic strategy”, adding that Indian data should remain in India's data centres, PTI reported. To this end, he urged the government to expedite the process of updating the Data Centre Policy 2020 draft, it added.

"... The scale and speed of multilingual data generation in India, which will drive the AI revolution, will grow exponentially. We request the government to expedite the updating of the 2020 draft of the Data Centre Policy that Indian data should remain in India's data centres," he said.

Ambani also called AI a "revolutionary tool" that will transform all areas including agriculture, education, healthcare, and manufacturing.

"Therefore, Indian companies ready to set up AI and machine learning data centres should get all necessary incentives, including incentives for power consumption," he added.