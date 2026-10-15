Akash Ambani says Jio carries 60% of India's data traffic ahead of IPO, eyes major chunk of $1.4 tn digital economy

Reliance Jio Infocomm Chairman Akash Ambani on Thursday said the telecom operator carries more than 60% of India's data traffic, while its data prices per GB are among the lowest in the world.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Jio Platforms' initial public offering (IPO), Akash said the company aimed to help establish India as a leading digital society. The company released its red herring prospectus (RHP) on Wednesday.

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Akash said India's digital economy is expected to reach $1.4 trillion by FY31, adding that Jio Platforms expects to capture a significant share of the market.

Jio had 533.3 million customers as of June 30, 2026. At 285 million, it also possesses the largest 5G customer base outside China. In the first quarter of FY27, its monthly data consumption per customer averaged around 43.7 GB.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What share of India's data traffic does Jio carry? ⌵ Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani said Jio carries more than 60% of India's data traffic. He also said Jio's data prices per GB are among the lowest in the world. 2 How large is India's digital economy expected to become by FY31? ⌵ Akash Ambani said India's digital economy is expected to reach $1.4 trillion by FY31. Jio Platforms expects to capture a significant share of that market. 3 How does Jio plan to grow beyond telecom? ⌵ Jio's next phase includes artificial intelligence, enterprise services and digital applications. The company is developing enterprise tools and partnerships to deepen customer engagement. 4 Why is Jio Platforms' IPO significant for investors? ⌵ The listing gives investors a clearer way to value Jio separately from Reliance Industries' oil business. A key question is whether Jio can turn its subscriber base into higher earnings through AI and digital services. 5 What are the key risks to consider in the Jio Platforms IPO? ⌵ The prospectus identifies risks including customer retention and average revenue per user, network or technology disruptions, and dependence on Reliance Jio Infocomm. It also warns that AI and machine-learning technologies may not deliver expected results.

Jio reports EBITDA of ₹ 76,225 crore in FY26 Akash also said that the company reported EBITDA of ₹76,225 crore in FY26 and its EBITDA margin stood at 53.3 per cent in the first quarter of FY27. The company's compound annual growth rate between FY24 and FY26 stood at 17.8%.

He also outlined the company's strategy based around technology, digital connectivity and infrastructure. These will be complemented by mobility, home broadband, and enterprise and international services, Akash added.

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Jio's end-to-end technology platform is central to its growth strategy, Ambani said. Its connectivity business serves 533.3 million customers, supported by a network of 3,60,537 towers and 26,800 MHz of spectrum.

Jio expects the telecom industry to add 340 million 4G and 5G customers between FY26 and FY31, creating opportunities to increase average revenue per user (ARPU), a key measure of revenue generated per customer.

Home broadband is another growth driver. Jio had 28.6 million fixed broadband customers in FY26 and accounted for 67.5% of the industry's net additions during the year.

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Data costs declined after Jio's entry Highlighting the transformation of the digital connectivity in India since Jio entry in 2016, he said the average download speed has increased from 2.5 Mbps to 68 Mbps.

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He also said that the average 5G download speed of Jio was 198.9 Mbps -- twice that of competing operators. Since Jio's entry the data costs have declined sharply in the country and remained among the lowest globally.

Akash also said the company's goal was to help make India a leading digital society, with Jio serving as a partner in that transformation.

Jio Platforms IPO The proposed Jio Platforms IPO is expected to focus investor attention on the company's vast subscriber base, profit growth and its ability to turn increasing data usage into revenue from higher-value digital services.

Akash Ambani positioned Jio Platforms as a technology business rather than merely a mobile operator, saying it plans to sell its proprietary network software and equipment to telecom operators overseas. However, the company's operations remain largely concentrated in India.

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Reliance Industries' telecom and digital services arm, Jio Platforms, will launch its initial public offering on October 21, according to its red herring prospectus. The listing would mark the market debut of India’s largest mobile operator by subscriber numbers.