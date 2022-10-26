Akshay Kumar to endorse Emami’s BoroPlus ayurvedic cream

The campaign comes as winters are setting in parts of the country. Part of the BoroPlus portfolio lends itself well to the season. The BoroPlus range comprises skincare products such as antiseptic cream, body lotions, aloe vera gels, soaps, petroleum jelly and powder.
New Delhi: Packaged goods company Emami Limited has roped in Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar as the new brand ambassador for its BoroPlus Ayurvedic Antiseptic Cream.
To be sure, BoroPlus is one of Emami’s many power brands. Other power brands from the Kolkata-based company include Navratna, Fair & Handsome, Zandu Balm, Mentho Plus and Kesh King.
“Akshay Kumar’s multidimensional personality extends his filmy superstar persona to that of a dutiful son, a committed husband, a loving father and a responsible citizen. From Macho Man to Pad Man, to the emotional jerks, to his extra-ordinary comic timing, to the action hero, he embodies a multi-faceted persona. BoroPlus finds the multi-faceted values represented by Akshay Kumar a perfect fit for the multi-purpose functions of the brand," said Priti A. Sureka, director, Emami Limited.
Emami often ropes in brand ambassadors to advertise its products. Celebrity endorsements from the company involve actors Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, among several others.
Kumar was recently seen in the Hindi drama Ram Setu which hit the theatres on 25 October.
“Brands build legacy on a foundation of trust. Emami and its iconic brand BoroPlus Ayurvedic Antiseptic Cream have built upon a strong heritage of consumer trust over nearly four decades by virtue of its product quality and efficacy. I feel very happy to be associated with a trusted brand like BoroPlus and become a part of the Emami family, which is a very popular household name in the world of personal care," said Kumar.
For the fiscal year ended 31 March 2022, Emami Ltd., posted revenues of ₹2,866.87 crore.