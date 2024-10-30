Another bidder is Asian Paints, which already owns 4% in Akzo Nobel India. Asian Paints is the market leader in the paints market and their acquisition would require approval from the anti-trust regulator, Competition Commission of India. Asian Paints commands a 53% market share in the Indian paints market, while Akzo Novel India, the seller of Dulux paints, has about 16% market share in the premium paints market.