New Delhi: Personal grooming brand, Bombay Shaving Company Women, a spin-off of the male grooming brand Bombay Shaving Company, has on-boarded Bollywood actor Alaya Furniturewalla as its brand ambassador.

BSC Women sells hair removal products in the country. Alaya will feature in a brand film and campaign named ‘SmoothAF’.

Shantanu Deshpande, CEO of Bombay Shaving Company, who started the company as a male grooming start-up selling shaving kits and face wash for men said the company has been confident of the women’s business leading us into the future.

“Thanks to the nature of the women’s personal care category and this new association with Alaya F, we are poised to take the leap, and become a loved, talked about and shared brand, across the nation," he said.

Bombay Shaving Company for women was launched in the third quarter of 2020, as an offshoot of popular men’s grooming brand Bombay Shaving Company. The brand has a presence across hair removal, skin, hair, bath and body solutions.

BSC Women is backed by investments from 30 angels, Colgate Palmolive, Reckitt and Sixth Sense Ventures.

The campaign has been co-created with The Collective Artists Network and produced by Cutting Crew Films.

The campaign will be aired across major OTT platforms and programmatic advertising, along with popular social, online and offline channels, the company said.

“There can be no better embodiment of the spirit of the brand and business than Alaya. From her posts signed off as ‘AF’—to the way she moves—Alaya F is a non-conformist and personifies the bold and unapologetic women of today. Our association with her is a step towards reinforcing the connection with our consumers who are raring to change the game and take the world by a storm," said Siddha Jain, head of Bombay Shaving Company Women.

BSC Women hair removal products are available on the brand website apart from e-marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Cred. The brand is also available offline in outlets like Health & Glow, Metro, Reliance, Shoppers Stop, Apollo Pharmacy.

More recently, Furniturewalla was seen in a campaign for Nykaa.

