Alcohol brand Chivas ties up with Hrithik Roshan for new campaign

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The campaign highlights the attributes of self-made individuals who prioritize knowledge above materialistic pleasures. The actor, with his simplicity, it said, represents the brand’s philosophy, which is also reflected in the campaign film. The film also features actor Mouni Roy.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Conceptualised by creative agency Ogilvy, the television commercial has been shot by the French filmmaker and visual artist Jean Claude Thibaut.
The alcohol brand is showcased in a brand image through the new campaign narrative, which highlights a ‘rich blend of success, generosity and brotherhood’, while retaining the brand ethos. The 360-degree integrated campaign will be used on social media platforms, newspapers, OOH and during IPL on Hotstar.
Kartik Mohindra, chief marketing officer, Pernod Ricard India, said, “With Hrithik Roshan being one of the most successful and celebrated actors, his inspiring story of upholding great values while riding on the path to success makes him unarguably the best choice as our new brand ambassador. The coming together of Hrithik and the company’s outstanding character in the campaign ‘Made of Great Character’, will help forge a new direction for the brand."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Actor Hrithik Roshan added, “I am thrilled to be the face of the brand and take pride in being the voice of their latest campaign ‘Made of Great Character’. I truly believe that great values embody great character, which ultimately forges the path to success. I love the core theme of the campaign that encourages people to lead a life that they value and to develop their character. It also connects with so many different aspects of my life."
Nitin Srivastava, executive creative director and head of design, Ogilvy, North, added, “Character defines destiny" - simple, yet powerful words underline the fact that destiny is not a predetermined outside force. Rather, an individual’s future is determined by his inner character. The crux and the core of the brand exemplifies this. The campaign revolves around our protagonist, who not just mirrors these values, but elevates character by capturing its many nuances.“