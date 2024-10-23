Festive consumption, auspicious wedding dates to keep demand for spirits strong
SummaryThe alcoholic beverages industry anticipates 10-25% growth in Q3 2023, driven by festival demand and rising consumer spending. Companies like Diageo India and Radico Khaitan are preparing for strong sales, particularly in premium segments, as the wedding season approaches.
With Diwali and the wedding season approaching, the alcoholic beverages industry is anticipating strong and early growth in the December quarter, driven by increased consumer spending as inflation cools. The industry is expecting 10-25% growth in this period, and is optimistic that particularly the higher end alcohol segment will drive demand.