New launchesFor DeVANS, the makers of Godfather beer, the year has seen robust growth with sales of beer increasing about 65% by volume during the first six months of the year. However, there have been major disruptions during the later part of September and in early October due to change of excise portal software in a few north Indian states. This has resulted in a huge fall in current sales.The company had forayed into premium lager beers in September, expanding its range of ‘Six Fields’ premium beers and is banking on those issues to even out before the festival demand kicks in completely to scale up volumes of its new brands. “Things are now looking up and coupled with the withdrawal of the monsoons, we are now expecting bumper sales during the festival season," said Prem Dewan, chairperson of the company.