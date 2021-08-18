NEW DELHI: Smartphone brand Samsung India on Wednesday announced that it has appointed Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt as the face of its premium Galaxy Z Series foldable smartphones.

The soon-to-be-launched Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, also Samsung’s most powerful and premium foldable devices that set new benchmarks for smartphone design and technology, come with an array of more optimized foldable experiences. From the iconic design to the immersive large-screen experience, Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 offer unique new ways to work, watch and play.

“Alia’s qualities and immense popularity among young Gen Z and millennial consumers make her the perfect partner to drive the adoption of Galaxy Z series foldable smartphones," said Sumit Walia, senior director, Samsung India.

Samsung India said its research shows that more and more young consumers are now looking for a new form factor for their smartphone, which is also an essential lifestyle statement.

“Galaxy Z series foldable smartphones will add that new dynamism to their life. Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G are an amalgamation of cutting-edge technology, style and premium looks, that promise a never-before smartphone experience targeted at young users," Walia added.

Over the course of the next few days, weeks and months, Alia will be involved in a campaign that entails digital and outdoor activations.

Samsung has announced that pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 will begin from 24 August in India. The models have a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display along with the S Pen support on a foldable device. It comes with enhanced camera features and a larger cover screen for quick use on the go. These smartphones are priced between ₹84, 999 and ₹1, 57, 999.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.