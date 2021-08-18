Alia Bhatt to promote Samsung India’s Galaxy Z Series foldable smartphones

Samsung has announced that pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 will begin from 24 August in India. The models have a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display along with the S Pen support on a foldable device. It comes with enhanced camera features and a larger cover screen for quick use on the go. These smartphones are priced between ₹84, 999 and ₹1, 57, 999.

