Alibaba, Baidu invest in Chinese smart-driving tech company's near $700 mn IPO
SummaryAlibaba and search-engine giant Baidu are investing in a nearly $700.0 million equity offering by a Chinese smart-driving firm, indicating rising demand for assets in the rapidly growing market for autonomous driving.
