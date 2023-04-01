Alibaba breaks itself up in six

Investors’ reaction certainly points to the second interpretation. After the announcement Alibaba’s share price jumped by 14% in New York, where the company is listed in addition to Hong Kong. Those of other Chinese internet companies, such as Tencent and Meituan, also rallied, perhaps in part on the assumption that, if push came to shove, they, too, would find clever ways of rubbing along with regulators. Mr Ma, for his part, also looks ready to accept that the authorities are no longer out to get his company—or him. On March 27th he was spotted in Hangzhou, Alibaba’s home town. It was his first appearance in China after reportedly spending a year in self-imposed exile.

