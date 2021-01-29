Alibaba faces investors after crackdown on Jack Ma’s empire

Ma’s company, once the standard-bearer for China’s fast-rising private firms and booming internet sphere, now faces penalties of as much as 10% of its revenue or some $7.8 billion if it’s found to have abused its market dominance. Executives may also face questions about how a possible crackdown on sister company Ant may hurt its outlook, given the latter firm provides consumer loans to half a billion of Alibaba’s shoppers. Meanwhile, consumption has lagged industrial activity in the broader Chinese economic recovery because of the lingering coronavirus.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}