Subscribe

Alibaba fires back at allegations of assisting Chinese Military, labels it ‘malicious PR operation’

Alibaba refuted claims of assisting the Chinese military against the US, describing a recent report as false. A White House memo suggested Alibaba shared customer data with authorities amid ongoing trade disputes with China.

Written By Riya R Alex
Updated15 Nov 2025, 02:53 PM IST
Advertisement
Alibaba denies claims of supporting Beijing's targeting of the US.
Alibaba denies claims of supporting Beijing's targeting of the US.

Chinese tech giant Alibaba denied allegations that it helped Beijing target the United States, calling a recent media report “completely false,” AFP reported.

Advertisement

According to a White House memo cited by the Financial Times (FT), on Saturday, Alibaba is reportedly providing tech support for Chinese military operations against the United States.

What were the allegations against Alibaba?

The memo noted that Alibaba provides customer data, such as "IP addresses, WiFi details, and payment records," to Chinese authorities and the People's Liberation Army (PLA). However, FT stated it was unable to independently verify the claims, mentioning that the White House considers the actions a threat to US security.

Also Read | Alibaba stock is on a tear. Why China AI excitement is building.

What did Alibaba say?

Addressing the accusations, an Alibaba Group spokesperson told AFP “the assertions and innuendos in the article are completely false.”

The company called the memo a “malicious PR operation (that) clearly came from a rogue voice looking to undermine President Trump's recent trade deal with China,” the report said.

Advertisement

The conflict highlights ongoing tensions between Beijing and Washington, both countries aiming for technological dominance.

Also Read | US, China will aim to avoid trade war escalation ahead of Trump-Xi meet

After returning to the White House earlier this year, US President Donald Trump, trade tensions between the world's two largest economies escalated.

Following months of imposing tariffs on each other, Trump and Xi Jinping reached a one-year truce in late October.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for China's embassy in the United States also refuted the claims made in the reported memo.

"The Chinese government... will never require companies or individuals to collect or provide data located in foreign countries in violation of local laws," Liu Pengyu wrote on X.

Concerns over spying

The report also mentions the growing worries in the US regarding China's possible deployment of advanced spying technology.

Advertisement

California-based artificial intelligence company Anthropic on Thursday said that it had identified and thwarted what it called the first recorded cyber-espionage operation carried out primarily by autonomous AI systems.

Anthropic said that the activities were attributed to a "Chinese state-sponsored group" designated as GTG-1002.

Meanwhile, in a news conference on Friday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said he was “not familiar with the specifics”, when asked about the report, further noting that Beijing had consistently stood up against hacking activities.

(With inputs from AFP)

 
 
Donald Trump
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesNewsAlibaba fires back at allegations of assisting Chinese Military, labels it ‘malicious PR operation’
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP