Alibaba Group announces new chairman, and CEO in a surprise succession plan. Details here1 min read 20 Jun 2023, 10:24 AM IST
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. announces new Chairman and CEO, with Executive Vice Chairman Joseph Tsai as chairman and Eddie Yong as CEO, replacing Daniel Zhang.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. announced a new chairman and chief executive, unveiling a surprise plan to replace Daniel Zhang at the helm of a company that’s been bleeding market share and struggling to revive growth in the post-Covid era.
