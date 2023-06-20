comScore
Business News/ Companies / News/  Alibaba Group announces new chairman, and CEO in a surprise succession plan. Details here
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. announced a new chairman and chief executive, unveiling a surprise plan to replace Daniel Zhang at the helm of a company that’s been bleeding market share and struggling to revive growth in the post-Covid era.

Executive Vice Chairman Joseph Tsai will rise to chairman while e-commerce executive Eddie Yong will replace Zhang as chief executive officer, the company said Tuesday.

Zhang’s shock departure comes after Alibaba announced a six-way restructuring to try and juice growth and create a family of standalone industry giants. He unveiled that grand vision after China’s e-commerce leader posted its third consecutive quarter of single-digit revenue growth, reinforcing concerns that a Chinese consumer spending rebound may be farther out than anticipated.

 

 

Updated: 20 Jun 2023, 10:24 AM IST
