04 Aug 2022
The worst of China’s tech crackdown may be over, but strong headwinds remain
Alibaba’s life remains tough. It has survived the brunt of Beijing’s regulatory fury—but now needs to learn to live with a weaker Chinese economy, which is likely to persist. And while new regulatory fusillades from Beijing may be slower to appear, a less permissive political environment in China looks permanent.