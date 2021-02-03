OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Alibaba plans up to $5 bn US-dollar bond issuance
The Ant Group Co. headquarters in Hangzhou, China. (Bloomberg)
Alibaba plans up to $5 bn US-dollar bond issuance

1 min read . Updated: 03 Feb 2021, 07:42 AM IST Reuters

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Wednesday it is planning a U.S. dollar-denominated bond sale.

The company aims to raise up to $5 billion in the offering, a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters showed.

