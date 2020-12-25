Alibaba's US-listed shares slump 13%, biggest one-day drop since debut

Alibaba Group Holding’s U.S.-listed shares witnessed the biggest ever fall after China on Thursday announced that it would launch a probe into the company's alleged monopolistic practices .

The stock fell 13% in its biggest one-day drop on record. The decline took Alibaba to its lowest level since July, and the stock is now down 30% from an October peak. Roughly 141 million shares exchanged hands, the most for a single session since its 2014 debut. On Thursday, Alibaba slid 8% in Hong Kong to a five-month trough.

The Chinese government on Thursday launched a probe into Alibaba's alleged monopolistic practices. Affiliate Ant Group Co., the other pillar of billionaire Jack Ma’s internet empire, was also summoned to a high-level meeting over financial regulations. The pressure on Ma is central to China’s broader effort to rein in an increasingly influential internet sphere

The State Administration for Market Regulation is investigating Alibaba, the top antitrust watchdog said in a statement without further details. Regulators including the central bank and banking watchdog will separately bring in affiliate Ant to a meeting intended to drive home increasingly stringent financial regulations, which now pose a threat to the growth of the world’s biggest online financial services firm. Ant said in a statement on its official WeChat account it will study and comply with all requirements.

Alibaba, meanwhile, said in a statement it will cooperate with regulators in their investigation, and that its operations remain normal.

Ma, the flamboyant co-founder of Alibaba and Ant, has all but vanished from public view since Ant’s initial public offering got derailed last month.

While China is preparing to roll out the new anti-monopoly regulations, the country’s leaders have said little about how harshly they plan to clamp down or why they decided to act now. However, the anti-monopoly rules now threaten to upset that status quo with a range of potential outcomes.

The People’s Daily warned on Thursday that fighting alleged monopolies was now a top priority. “Anti-monopoly has become an urgent issue that concerns all matters," it said in a commentary coinciding with the probe’s announcement. “Wild growth" in markets needs to be curbed by law, it added. The mouthpiece of the Communist Party said in a commentary Friday that Chinese internet companies should regard the inquiry into Alibaba as an opportunity to improve their awareness of fair competition and anti-monopoly practices.

