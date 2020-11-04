Alibaba shares plunge 9.6% in Hong Kong after Ant IPO scrapped

Alibaba shares plunge 9.6% in Hong Kong after Ant IPO scrapped1 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2020, 07:45 AM IST
As trading opened in Hong Kong, Alibaba's stock price fell 9.61 percent to HK$271.00
Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba tumbled in Hong Kong on Wednesday following a shock decision by Chinese regulators to scrap the public listing of its spin-off financial tech company Ant Group.
As trading opened in Hong Kong, Alibaba's stock price fell 9.61 percent to HK$271.00, following an eight percent tumble in the company's share price overnight in New York.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
