Home >Companies >News >Alibaba shares plunge 9.6% in Hong Kong after Ant IPO scrapped
Jack Ma, founder and executive chairman of China's Alibaba Group. (REUTERS)
Jack Ma, founder and executive chairman of China's Alibaba Group. (REUTERS)

Alibaba shares plunge 9.6% in Hong Kong after Ant IPO scrapped

1 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2020, 07:45 AM IST AFP

As trading opened in Hong Kong, Alibaba's stock price fell 9.61 percent to HK$271.00

Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba tumbled in Hong Kong on Wednesday following a shock decision by Chinese regulators to scrap the public listing of its spin-off financial tech company Ant Group.

As trading opened in Hong Kong, Alibaba's stock price fell 9.61 percent to HK$271.00, following an eight percent tumble in the company's share price overnight in New York.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout