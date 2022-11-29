Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Alibaba to sell $193 mn stake in Zomato through block trade

Mumbai: Alibaba aims to sell shares of Zomato Ltd worth at least $193 million through a block trade, according to deal terms seen by Mint.

Alibaba, through its entity Alipay Singapore Pte Ltd, aims to sell 262.9 million shares representing 3.07% stake in the company.

It is offering the shares to institutional investors at a floor price of 60 apiece, a 5.59% discount to the last closing price, fetching 1,580 crore at the floor price.

Alibaba will continue to hold around 10% stake in the food delivery platform after the deal.

Morgan Stanley is the sole broker to the block trade, which will be executed on 30 November.

Previously, investors such as Uber and Tiger Global liquidated part of their holdings in Zomato when its initial public offering (IPO) lock-in expired earlier this year. Uber sold its entire 7.8% stake in Zomato in August for 3,088 crore.

Several investors holding stakes in technology firms that listed last year are now liquidating part of their shareholding following the expiry of the 12 month post-IPO lock.

MINT PREMIUM See All

On 17 November, Mint reported that Japan’s SoftBank will sell a third of its stake in One97 Communications Ltd, the owner of the Paytm payments app, through a $200 million block deal. Similar block trades have been seen with regard to tech firms such as Nykaa and Policybazaar.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Swaraj Singh Dhanjal

" Based in Mumbai, Swaraj Singh Dhanjal is responsible for Mint’s corporate news coverage. For the past eight years he has been writing on the biggest deals in private equity, venture capital, IPO market and corporate mergers and acquisitions. An engineer and an MBA, he started his journalism career in 2014 with Mint. "
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout