Alibaba to sell $193 mn stake in Zomato through block trade1 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 11:29 PM IST
Alibaba, through its entity Alipay Singapore Pte Ltd, aims to sell 262.9 million shares representing 3.07% stake in the company.
Mumbai: Alibaba aims to sell shares of Zomato Ltd worth at least $193 million through a block trade, according to deal terms seen by Mint.