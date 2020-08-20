Alibaba Touts Post-Virus Rebound While Watching a ‘Fluid’ U.S.

Landing in the White House’s cross-hairs could in the long run endanger a roughly $695 billion empire spanning online retail, food delivery and internet computing. Trump, who has issued orders barring American individuals and companies from doing business with Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s WeChat and ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok, has said he’s considering extending a ban to other Chinese companies. Congress is moving closer to legislation that could bar Chinese firms from trading on U.S. bourses. And India is growing increasingly hostile, though Alibaba said the withdrawal of its UCWeb browser service there shouldn’t have a material impact on its overall business.